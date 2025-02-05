Nepal Bans Solo Climbing on 8000ers: New Rules Reshape Mountaineering Landscape

Nepal has officially prohibited solo expeditions on all mountains above 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest. This comes after the government's recent amendment to its mountaineering regulations, as published in the Nepal Gazette.

According to the new rules, every team of two climbers is required to have at least one mountain guide for peaks over 8,000 meters. Additionally, the regulations, which target both expedition-style and alpine-style climbers, signal the end of solo ascents in these towering ranges.

The changes also include a significant hike in climbing royalty fees for foreign climbers. The fee for Mount Everest via the south route in spring now stands at $15,000 per person, up from $11,000. Similarly, autumn and winter expedition fees have been revised upward, impacting climbers and ensuring steeper financial commitments.

Furthermore, new provisions limit the stay of family members at the base camp without prior approval and require high-altitude guides to verify the successful summit attempts with photographic evidence. These steps aim to ensure authenticity in the documentation of climbing achievements.

In addition to these conditions, the revised regulations have increased the daily wages for liaison officers and mountain workers, reflecting a commitment to enhance labor conditions in the mountaineering industry.

To combat mountain pollution, climbers must now carry down all waste, including human waste, from base camps for proper disposal. As environmental concerns mount on these popular climbs, biodegradable waste bags have become a necessity for all expeditions.

All new regulations will take effect from September 1, marking a significant evolution in the management of Nepal's iconic peaks.

