Urgent Appeals for the Safety of Sindhi Activist Amid Rising Concerns

The recent apprehension of Wajid Jagirani, an activist from the Abu Dhabi chapter of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has sparked significant worry among human rights groups and Sindhi nationalist factions. Concerns are mounting over the potential handover of Jagirani to Pakistani authorities, a move that could jeopardize his life.

Jagirani, a prominent advocate for Sindh's self-determination, has been a vocal critic of enforced disappearances. His supporters assert his commitment to nonviolent activism, fearing that extradition to Pakistan, which has a checkered history with political dissent, could have dire consequences. The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement is calling for urgent global intervention following his detention.

Activists are rallying for the British government, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations, and other global human rights bodies to act decisively to safeguard Jagirani. Direct appeals have also been made to Dubai authorities to prevent his extradition. The activists argue that deporting a political figure under such circumstances would violate human rights and cause lasting damage.

Meanwhile, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement recently commemorated the birth anniversary of Sain GM Syed, the progenitor of the Sindhi nationalist movement, with rallies demanding an end to extremism and disappearances in Sindh. Demonstrators in Sann raised slogans against religious extremism, Indus River dam projects, and ethnic disappearances, according to the movement.

Protesters made their stance clear with slogans like "STOP: Stop Religious Extremism in Sindh Pakistan," "STOP: 6 Canals and more Dams on Indus River," and "STOP: Disappearances and Genocide of Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtuns."

