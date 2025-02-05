UN Group Vows Justice for Balochistan's Disappeared

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has renewed its commitment to justice for victims in Balochistan, particularly those who have suffered enforced disappearances. During a national event in Dalbandin, held on the eve of Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day, the group expressed sympathy with communities enduring these ordeals, detailed in a statement shared by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee on the social media platform X.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the group noted that enforced disappearances remain a significant violation of international human rights laws. They criticized the systematic use of enforced disappearances against activists and minority groups, a practice routinely denied by government officials despite substantial evidence. Established in 1980, the group has processed over 61,626 cases across 115 countries, illustrating the pervasive nature of this violation, according to the shared post on X.

The statement also acknowledged the profound distress experienced by victims' families, who live with ongoing uncertainty and lack of accountability. Chronic underreporting exacerbates the problem, allowing these acts to go unpunished. While global efforts to address enforced disappearances continue, the group's post on X stressed the persistent neglect of victims' claims. Addressing this, the group underscored the urgent need for accountability and transparent investigations.

Moreover, the group reiterated its support for the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), praising its relentless pursuit of justice and truth. The Working Group announced plans to continue tackling enforced disappearances in Pakistan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. An upcoming thematic report on issues intersecting with land and environmental challenges is slated for discussion at their 136th session in Bangkok in May 2025. This report is expected to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council later this year.

Concluding their statement, the UN Working Group urged governments to acknowledge and confront the issue of enforced disappearances, advocating for cooperation with civil society organizations to ensure justice for those who suffer in silence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)