Cycling for a Free Tibet: Commemorating 66 Years of Resistance

The Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan, in collaboration with groups including the Tibet Youth Congress and SFT Taiwan, organized the 'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign. The initiative commemorates the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Anti-Riot Day, a critical event in 1959 when Tibetans opposed Chinese occupation.

The cycling event began at 228 Peace Park with participants heading to the Legislative Yuan for a press briefing. Key figures, such as Tashi Tsering and legislators Shen Boyang and Chen Peiyu, addressed the need for Tibetan sovereignty. The event, marking its 15th anniversary since its 2011 inception, underscores international support for Tibet.

Significant activities included a moment of silence and a lecture on Tibetan history under Chinese rule. Gonpo Dhondup of the Tibetan Youth Association emphasized the ongoing fight for autonomy. The day's events highlight continuous resistance efforts, ignited by the 1959 uprising, against Chinese oppression.

