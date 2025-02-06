US Secretary of State Rubio Declines G20 Summit Invitation Amid Criticism

In a bold diplomatic decision, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Rubio cited concerns over South Africa's actions, especially its expropriation of private property, and criticized its use of the G20 stage to advocate for 'solidarity, equality, and sustainability.'

Sharing his stance on the social media platform X, Rubio emphasized his objection to South Africa's promotion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and climate change measures through the G20. He stated, 'My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.'

The G20 is a coalition of 19 countries and the European Union, gathering the world's major economies. These nations account for 85% of the global Gross Domestic Product, over 75% of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population. The organization's presidency rotates annually among its member nations, with South Africa holding the presidency from December 1, 2024, to November 2025.

