US Secretary of State Rubio Declines G20 Summit Invitation Amid Criticism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will skip the Johannesburg G20 summit, criticizing South Africa’s policies and use of the platform for DEI and climate advocacy. Aligning with safeguarding US interests, Rubio emphasized avoiding taxpayer waste and anti-American sentiments. The G20 includes 19 global economies representing significant global GDP and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:32 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo/@marcorubio). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold diplomatic decision, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Rubio cited concerns over South Africa's actions, especially its expropriation of private property, and criticized its use of the G20 stage to advocate for 'solidarity, equality, and sustainability.'

Sharing his stance on the social media platform X, Rubio emphasized his objection to South Africa's promotion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and climate change measures through the G20. He stated, 'My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.'

The G20 is a coalition of 19 countries and the European Union, gathering the world's major economies. These nations account for 85% of the global Gross Domestic Product, over 75% of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population. The organization's presidency rotates annually among its member nations, with South Africa holding the presidency from December 1, 2024, to November 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

