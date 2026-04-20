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Global Crisis Pushes Developing Nations to Rethink Economic Strategies

Developing nations are increasingly frustrated by external shocks derailing their economic goals, as highlighted during recent IMF-World Bank meetings. Despite lacking solutions, leaders emphasize self-reliance and regional cooperation to counter repeated crises, with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable growth amid escalating food and fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:34 IST
Global Crisis Pushes Developing Nations to Rethink Economic Strategies
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At this week's IMF-World Bank meetings, developing countries voiced growing frustration over crises disrupting their efforts to manage debt and reform their economies. Despite past struggles, officials see this as a potential turning point towards more self-reliant and regionally-coordinated solutions.

The global growth forecast remains gloomy due to the war and spiking oil prices, with the IMF predicting lower growth for emerging nations. Economic challenges have resulted in a concerning 'crisis cycle,' leaving countries like Nigeria grappling with reforms stymied by unforeseen shocks.

While the IMF and World Bank offered limited solutions, leaders are exploring self-help strategies and renewable energy investments. The aim is to bolster resilience against future energy shocks, as prolonged conflict could exacerbate food insecurity and job loss globally.

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