Trump's New Executive Order Excludes Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order on Wednesday aimed at excluding transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, unless they were assigned female at birth. The New York Times reported the directive threatens to cut federal funding to schools not complying with the new rules.

Addressing the nation from the White House East Room, Trump declared, "From now on, women's sports will be only for women." The executive order, titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' criticizes previous policies allowing men to compete in women's athletics, citing a violation of biological distinctions.

The order argues that ignoring biological differences deprives women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, safety, and dignity. As Trump targets this issue during election cycles, 25 states have already passed laws banning transgender athletes in certain sports categories. A related executive order was issued prohibiting federal support for medical procedures related to child sex transitions, considered dangerous by the administration.

