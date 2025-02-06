Trump's New Executive Order Excludes Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order preventing transgender athletes from participating in women's sports unless assigned female at birth. The directive threatens to withhold federal funding from non-compliant educational institutions, emphasizing fair athletic opportunities and biological distinctions.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced a new executive order on Wednesday aimed at excluding transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, unless they were assigned female at birth. The New York Times reported the directive threatens to cut federal funding to schools not complying with the new rules.
Addressing the nation from the White House East Room, Trump declared, "From now on, women's sports will be only for women." The executive order, titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' criticizes previous policies allowing men to compete in women's athletics, citing a violation of biological distinctions.
The order argues that ignoring biological differences deprives women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, safety, and dignity. As Trump targets this issue during election cycles, 25 states have already passed laws banning transgender athletes in certain sports categories. A related executive order was issued prohibiting federal support for medical procedures related to child sex transitions, considered dangerous by the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
