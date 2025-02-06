Trump Bans Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports; Threatens Federal Funding Cuts

In a controversial move, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday barring transgender athletes from participating in women's sports unless assigned female at birth, as reported by The New York Times. The directive threatens to cut off federal funding for educational institutions that do not comply.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," declared Trump in a White House East Room address. The order, titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' argues that permitting men to compete in women's sports undermines the opportunities for women and girls, citing Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.

The White House further stated that disregarding biological differences endangers women and girls, denying them privacy and fairness. The policy aims to rescind funding from programs that disadvantage female athletes and opposes broader male participation in women's sports, labeling it a matter of "safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

This order follows a previous one signed on January 20 that pushed for federal policies to strictly define sex as male or female. Trump's actions align with a trend among conservative politicians, with 25 states having already passed similar laws.

Adding to the agenda, the White House recently issued an order curbing federal support for medical procedures to transition a child's sex, condemning them as irreversible and potentially harmful. The administration expressed concerns over lifelong complications and described these interventions as dangerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)