UKPNP Stages Protest Against Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, decrying Pakistan's observance of '5th February Solidarity Day' with Kashmir as a facade. The demonstrators accused Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources and its involvement in proxy conflicts, as well as its annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the crowd, UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan highlighted the protest's aim to expose Pakistan's duplicity. He charged that Pakistan has unlawfully occupied parts of PoJK since October 22, 1947, fostering violence and division. Khan declared Pakistan's proclaimed support for Kashmir a sham, arguing that true solidarity would involve respecting the rights and self-determination of Kashmiris, which Pakistan has continually resisted.

Khan criticized the Prime Minister of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq, for inciting turmoil by promoting 'Al-Jihadi' chants. He pointed out that despite Pakistan's claims of support, it remains negligent on the ground, with basic needs unmet for PoJK residents. Khan also accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups in Rawalakot, thus perpetuating another proxy war in the guise of support for Kashmir. He questioned Pakistan's harboring of terrorists under the pretense of assisting Kashmir.

Additionally, Khan described 'Solidarity Day' as a political maneuver, first introduced in 1990 by Qazi Hussain Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami to manipulate Kashmiri sentiment. Khan emphasized Pakistan's consistent disregard for UN resolutions since 1947, which demanded its withdrawal from occupied areas, noting how Pakistan governs these areas through bureaucrats, denying basic rights and rendering local administrations powerless.

Reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful resolution, the UKPNP called for Kashmiris' unrestricted movement, self-governance, and autonomy. The party urged the global community to scrutinize Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its continual interference in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)