PFUJ Challenges Controversial Peca Amendment Act in Court

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has taken legal action against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, by filing a lawsuit in the Islamabad High Court. PFUJ President Afzal Butt criticized the act, calling it an attack on media freedom, as reported by Geo News.

The lawsuit argues that the Peca Amendment is unconstitutional and illegal, demanding a judicial review. Critics, including opposition parties and media outfits, have condemned the lack of consultation in the law's swift passage and its expansive powers. The act, they say, infringes on Articles 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution.

The PFUJ claims the amendments grant the government undue censorship authority by criminalizing fake news without due process, violating both national and international standards for media freedom. As per Geo News, Advocate Imran Shafique emphasized that the law suppresses free speech and lacks clear procedures for addressing misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)