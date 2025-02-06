Left Menu

PFUJ Challenges Controversial Peca Law in Islamabad High Court

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has filed a lawsuit in the Islamabad High Court against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025. The PFUJ argues that the law infringes on media freedom, violates the constitution, and grants excessive censorship powers to the government.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has launched a legal challenge against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Islamabad High Court. PFUJ President Afzal Butt has criticized the law, alleging it threatens media freedom, according to reports from Geo News.

The lawsuit, filed through Advocate Imran Shafique, describes the act as unconstitutional and calls for a judicial review. The legislation, which was rapidly passed by the National Assembly and the Senate, has faced criticism from opposition parties, journalists, and media outlets for lacking consultation and imposing controversial amendments.

Claiming that the law expands governmental control and restricts free speech, the PFUJ argues that the act contravenes Articles 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution. It demands a suspension of the statute, which grants the government broad censorship powers and criminalizes fake news without due process. These measures, they argue, infringe upon Pakistani digital rights and international human rights standards.

Advocate Shafique highlighted that the law reduces media freedom under the guise of curbing misinformation, giving law enforcement powers to make arrests under cognizable offenses. Critics are concerned about the lack of an established procedure for handling misinformation, as well as the burdensome legal defenses required.

New provisions in the law include the establishment of agencies like the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority. Changes also reduce the penalties for spreading false information to three years imprisonment and a fine. The amendments allow authorities to demand registration and compliance from social media platforms, imposing additional fees for services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

