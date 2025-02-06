Bangladesh-India Tensions Surge Over Hasina's Comments

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vehemently protested to the Indian Government regarding comments deemed 'false and fabricated' made by the country's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. These comments, disseminated through various platforms, including social media, are seen as destabilizing.

A formal protest note was handed to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka on Thursday. The note expressed Bangladesh's deep concern and disappointment over these statements, which are reportedly hurting the sentiments of its people. The ministry stressed such actions as being hostile and counterproductive to nurturing a healthy bilateral relationship.

This diplomatic protest comes as tensions escalated when a mob vandalized the residence of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. The violence, fueled by social media posts, saw protestors call for drastic actions against the Awami League, disrupting peace in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)