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Modi Sharpens BJP's Pitch Against TMC in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the TMC government in West Bengal for altering the state's cultural landscape, sidelining tribal areas, and promoting what he terms as 'Maha jungleraj.' Addressing a rally in Purulia, he positions the BJP as the state's alternative, promising development and language preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:37 IST
Modi Sharpens BJP's Pitch Against TMC in West Bengal
Modi
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In a rally held in Purulia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC regime in West Bengal, accusing it of altering the state's language and cultural identity through infiltration and neglect of tribal areas.

Modi dubbed the TMC governance as 'Maha jungleraj', citing rampant corruption and extortion and said tribal districts like Purulia had suffered from infrastructural deficits. He contended that appeasement politics sidelined tribal languages like Santali.

Promoting BJP as a viable alternative, Modi voiced the need for a BJP-led governance both centrally and in West Bengal, promising enhanced development and respect for regional languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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