Modi Sharpens BJP's Pitch Against TMC in West Bengal

In a rally held in Purulia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC regime in West Bengal, accusing it of altering the state's language and cultural identity through infiltration and neglect of tribal areas.

Modi dubbed the TMC governance as 'Maha jungleraj', citing rampant corruption and extortion and said tribal districts like Purulia had suffered from infrastructural deficits. He contended that appeasement politics sidelined tribal languages like Santali.

Promoting BJP as a viable alternative, Modi voiced the need for a BJP-led governance both centrally and in West Bengal, promising enhanced development and respect for regional languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)