US Legislators Urge Thailand to Halt Uyghur Deportation Amid Human Rights Concerns

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee Chairwoman Young Kim have called on Thailand to reassess its decision to deport 48 Uyghur refugees currently detained in the country. The legislators expressed deep concern over the potential return of these individuals to China, where they fear the refugees would face severe persecution, torture, or even death.

The appeal was highlighted in a letter addressed to Thai ambassador Suriya Chindawongse, underscoring the risks associated with repatriation. According to a post by Human Rights Activist Phil Robertson on X, the Uyghurs fled China over a decade ago to escape the Chinese Communist Party's alleged genocidal campaign due to their political views, cultural traditions, and religious beliefs. The lawmakers drew attention to China's repressive measures in Xinjiang, including cultural destruction, extensive surveillance, forced labor, sterilization practices, and arbitrary detentions in 're-education' camps.

Having been detained in Thailand for more than 11 years, these refugees remain in legal uncertainty without any assurance of their future. The MPs condemned their prolonged detention as a breach of international standards and a contradiction of Thailand's humanitarian principles. They cited the Uyghur Labor Prevention Act, a US law that holds China liable for forced labor, and warned that deporting the Uyghurs would violate this legislation. The politicians urged Thailand to offer the refugees a chance for resettlement in a third nation, a step they argued would enhance US-Thailand relations while safeguarding human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)