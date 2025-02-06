Israeli Forces Dismantle Terror Operations in Shechem
Israeli Defense Forces, Shin Bet, and police dismantled a terror explosives lab in Shechem. Two suspects were arrested, and weapons and terror funds were confiscated, disrupting local terrorist activities.
Jerusalem — Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with Shin Bet and local police, executed a targeted anti-terror operation in Shechem (Nablus) and nearby villages.
The operation successfully dismantled an explosives laboratory, thwarting plans for terrorism in the area by seizing explosive materials.
Authorities also detained two terror suspects, seized a cache of weapons, and confiscated funds intended for terror activities, marking a significant blow to local terrorist networks.
