Israeli Forces Dismantle Terror Operations in Shechem

Jerusalem — Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with Shin Bet and local police, executed a targeted anti-terror operation in Shechem (Nablus) and nearby villages.

The operation successfully dismantled an explosives laboratory, thwarting plans for terrorism in the area by seizing explosive materials.

Authorities also detained two terror suspects, seized a cache of weapons, and confiscated funds intended for terror activities, marking a significant blow to local terrorist networks.

