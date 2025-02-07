Sharjah Forum Pioneers Environmental Breakthroughs in Arabian Biodiversity

The 24th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia's Biodiversity has drawn to a successful close at Sharjah Safari. The event, which spanned from February 3 to 6, gathered global experts and researchers in environmental sciences, creating a vibrant platform for in-depth discussions and the exchange of pivotal knowledge.

Throughout the four-day forum, participants engaged in panel discussions, research presentations, and student project showcases. A major highlight was the reassessment of Arabian reptiles and amphibians, last evaluated in 2012, covering all amphibian species and freshwater turtles in the region. These evaluations support conservation strategies in the Arabian Peninsula, addressing key biodiversity challenges.

Additionally, the forum spotlighted projects like the Sharjah Strandings Response Program and capacity-building in environmental sciences. Technical training sessions and a field visit to Sharjah Safari further showcased ongoing conservation work. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, praised the forum's success in promoting environmental awareness and regional collaboration, aligning with Sharjah's long-term sustainability goals under Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)