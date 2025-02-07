Modi Co-Chairs Action-Packed AI Summit in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence Summit on Monday in Paris, marking a significant step in Indo-French cooperation. India was invited by France to co-lead this prestigious event, holding previous summits in London and Seoul.

High-level representations from the United States and China will also be present, with US Vice President and Chinese Vice Prime Minister attending alongside industry leaders and stakeholders in a week-long deliberation. This marks Modi's sixth official visit to France, further solidifying the bilateral relationship. Besides the summit, PM Modi is slated to attend a VVIP dinner hosted by the French government.

The summit is expected to launch an 'Artificial Intelligence foundation,' dubbed the 'action summit' by the French President, aiming to highlight governance and inclusivity in AI. Diplomatic sources emphasize the convergence between France and India, driven by innovation. Following the summit, Modi will engage with CEOs of leading French firms. France stands as India's eleventh-largest foreign investor, with over 800 French enterprises operational in the country.

Diplomatic sources note the seamless integration of French companies within India's 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting unmatched technology transfers. The Indo-French alliance is characterized as both strategic and universal. Modi will also conduct bilateral discussions with French President Macron in Marseille, focusing on aerospace, engines, submarines, and nuclear reactor development.

Anticipations are high for concrete bilateral agreements and announcements. A potential India-France bilateral roadmap might be unveiled, addressing technology, innovation, space, security, and people-to-people exchanges. France envisions attracting more Indian students, with global issues likely to be an agenda item during the meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)