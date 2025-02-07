Balochistan's New Agricultural Tax Sparks Farmer Outrage

The Balochistan Assembly has recently enacted the 'Balochistan Tax on Land and Agricultural Income Bill,' imposing an income tax of up to 45% on agricultural earnings.

This controversial new tax has drawn significant backlash from farmers' organisations, who regard it as an anti-farmer policy, according to a report by Balochistan Post.

Under the bill's provisions, agricultural income up to PKR 600,000 annually remains tax-exempt. Income between PKR 600,000 and PKR 1,200,000 will face a 15% tax rate. Earnings from PKR 1,200,000 to PKR 1,600,000 will incur a fixed tax of PKR 90,000, with an additional 20% on income exceeding PKR 1,200,000. Incomes between PKR 1,600,000 and PKR 3,200,000 face a fixed tax of PKR 170,000, plus 30% on income above PKR 1,600,000. For earnings ranging from PKR 3,200,000 to PKR 5,600,000, a fixed tax of PKR 650,000 applies, plus 4% on any income beyond PKR 3,200,000.

The highest tax bracket targets incomes over PKR 5,600,000, imposing a base tax of PKR 1,610,000, along with a 45% charge on additional income. This measure, introduced on IMF's counsel, has met with staunch resistance from farmers. Zahoor Ahmad Baloch, a leading figure in the Kisan Tehreek (Farmers' Movement), has condemned the bill, asserting it undermines farmers' interests.

The legislation's approval has ignited substantial debate in the agricultural sector, with concerns about its financial repercussions on farmers and potential impacts on regional food production. The passing of the bill has amplified discussions on balancing fiscal policy and agricultural prosperity. Farmers' apprehensions spotlight the potential long-term implications for agriculture, food security, and rural livelihoods.

