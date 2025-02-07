Left Menu

Innovations in ECLS: 11th SWAAC ELSO Conference Delivers Insightful Sessions

The 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts over 1,000 experts in extracorporeal life support. Key sessions focus on ECMO usage for critically ill patients and recent innovations. The event features notable research presentations and a showcase of the latest technological advancements in the field.

Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference, currently hosted in Abu Dhabi, has become a pivotal gathering, drawing more than 1,000 international experts and clinicians specialized in extracorporeal life support (ECLS). The second day unfolded with crucial discussions centered around the use of ECMO for patients battling heart and lung failures arising from various conditions, including trauma and cancer.

Held at the Conrad Hotel, this three-day conference delves into advanced topics such as ECMO's role in treating hypoxemia and innovations in anticoagulation practices. The sessions have consistently filled the lecture halls, underscoring the conference's rich, engaging agenda. A notable track on ECMO applications in pediatric care also captured significant attention from attendees.

A total of 60 research posters and oral presentations were featured, highlighting novel ECMO applications and AI advancements. The Research Committee, under Dr. Umar Khan's chairmanship, selected five outstanding papers for awards. Supported by key institutions, including the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the conference also offers valuable CME credits for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

