UAE Declares 2025 as 'Year of the Community' to Foster National Unity

The UAE's President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has declared 2025 as the 'Year of the Community' to strengthen societal bonds and preserve cultural heritage. The initiative aims to enhance intergenerational ties and empower citizens, continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A unified and interconnected society has long been fundamental to the UAE's development and cultural evolution over the past 50 years. A testament to this commitment, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced 2025 as the 'Year of the Community,' a move aimed at bolstering Emirati family ties and societal cohesion.

The initiative seeks to nurture intergenerational relationships and create inclusive environments that foster cooperation and shared experiences while preserving the UAE's rich cultural heritage. This program extends the visionary legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that societal prosperity is the ultimate goal of development, empowering individuals and harnessing their potential for national progress.

Under Sheikh Zayed's guidance, the UAE established a sustainable social structure, constantly evolving and embedding values of kindness and cultural preservation. The allocation of AED27.9 billion for social development in the 2025 budget reflects the government's commitment to a dignified life. The UAE is renowned for its quality of life, safety, tolerance, and a thriving economy, welcoming over 200 nationalities within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

