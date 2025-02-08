Left Menu

International Outcry as Baloch National Movement Condemns Abduction of Asma Jattak

Naseem Baloch, head of the Baloch National Movement, strongly condemns the abduction of Asma Jattak, linking it to Pakistan's systematic violence against Baloch women. The group demands international intervention and sanctions, urging global attention on Pakistan's alleged war crimes against the Baloch people.

08-02-2025
  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM), led by Naseem Baloch, has denounced the recent abduction of Asma Jattak Baloch, citing it as part of Pakistan's persistent policy of enforced disappearances targeting Baloch women. Baloch lambasted the Pakistani authorities for their deliberate attacks on Baloch families to suppress the independence movement.

Baloch emphasized that these abductions are systematic attempts by the state to dismantle the Baloch resistance by instilling fear through violence against women. He expressed frustration over the international community's silence and called for urgent global intervention and sanctions against Pakistan.

The BNM connects the abduction to Nawab Sanaullah Zehri of the Pakistan People's Party and his private militias, notorious for unchecked human rights violations. The organization has issued demands for Asma Jattak's immediate release and a UN-led investigation into these alleged war crimes.

