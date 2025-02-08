UAE President's Emirates Cup Gallops Into Al Wathba

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba is poised to host the 26th UAE President's Emirates Cup this Sunday. The event, held under the watchful eye of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promises to be a spectacle of endurance and skill, attracting top-tier male and female equestrians.

The ceremonial commencement of the CEN 160 km endurance ride took place last night, treating attendees to a variety of cultural performances and equestrian displays. Among highlights was a documentary detailing the village's history and the championship's legacy. An operetta composed of verses celebrating horse culture added an artistic touch.

With preparations now complete, the village is ready to welcome 146 riders who have enlisted to participate in this prestigious event. The prestigious race promises to be a thrilling showcase of horsemanship and endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)