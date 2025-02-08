Dubai Hosts Landmark Emirates Rare Diseases Conference

Dubai, UAE - Marking a significant step in the field of rare diseases, Dubai hosted the Third International Conference of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society, in alliance with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Health Authority. The event aimed to spark collaboration, share expertise, and explore innovative solutions for better patient care.

Inaugurated by Abdullah Al Khayyat, CEO of Al Jalila Hospital, the conference drew over 300 doctors and attendees, including families affected by rare diseases. Mr. Al Khayyat emphasized the complexity and severity of rare diseases starting from childhood, spotlighting the obstacles they pose to both medical practitioners and researchers in advancing treatment methodologies.

Iman Taryam Al Shamsi, conference president, highlighted sessions covering diagnostic and therapeutic advancements, particularly through AI, aiming to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families. Discussions also centered on reducing psychological and social isolation through awareness and moral support. Notably, Nafisa Tawfiq stressed the UAE's commitment to improving care through advocacy, support, and international collaboration, echoed by participation from leading health companies.

