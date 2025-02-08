Left Menu

Dubai Hosts Landmark Emirates Rare Diseases Conference

The Third International Conference of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society in Dubai focused on collaboration and innovation in rare disease care. Over 300 medical professionals joined to discuss AI in diagnosis and the psychological support for affected families, aiming to improve patient care and increase awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:41 IST
Dubai Hosts Landmark Emirates Rare Diseases Conference
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, treatment (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE - Marking a significant step in the field of rare diseases, Dubai hosted the Third International Conference of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society, in alliance with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Health Authority. The event aimed to spark collaboration, share expertise, and explore innovative solutions for better patient care.

Inaugurated by Abdullah Al Khayyat, CEO of Al Jalila Hospital, the conference drew over 300 doctors and attendees, including families affected by rare diseases. Mr. Al Khayyat emphasized the complexity and severity of rare diseases starting from childhood, spotlighting the obstacles they pose to both medical practitioners and researchers in advancing treatment methodologies.

Iman Taryam Al Shamsi, conference president, highlighted sessions covering diagnostic and therapeutic advancements, particularly through AI, aiming to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families. Discussions also centered on reducing psychological and social isolation through awareness and moral support. Notably, Nafisa Tawfiq stressed the UAE's commitment to improving care through advocacy, support, and international collaboration, echoed by participation from leading health companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025