UAE and Greece Strengthen Strategic Ties with Focus on Economic and Energy Sectors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic exchange, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, engaged with Georgios Gerapetritis, Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations under their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The dialogue focused on expanding cooperation in pivotal areas including economic, trade, investment, and energy, aiming to further the shared interests and prosperity of both nations. Both ministers underscored the robust nature of UAE-Greek relations, rooted in trust, respect, and aligned interests.

This meeting also provided a platform to deliberate on regional developments and global issues of common concern. Notable attendees included Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Greece, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)