UAE and Greece Strengthen Strategic Ties with Focus on Economic and Energy Sectors
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Foreign Minister, met with Greek counterpart Georgios Gerapetritis in Abu Dhabi to advance cooperation in sectors like trade and energy. Their discussions also covered regional developments and international issues, reinforcing a partnership based on trust and mutual interests.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic exchange, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, engaged with Georgios Gerapetritis, Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations under their comprehensive strategic partnership.
The dialogue focused on expanding cooperation in pivotal areas including economic, trade, investment, and energy, aiming to further the shared interests and prosperity of both nations. Both ministers underscored the robust nature of UAE-Greek relations, rooted in trust, respect, and aligned interests.
This meeting also provided a platform to deliberate on regional developments and global issues of common concern. Notable attendees included Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Greece, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India-Indonesia Bilateral Relations Grow
GAIL Chairman Optimistic about Energy Sector Outlook Under Trump
India and China Resume Direct Flights: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Strengthening Bonds: Nepal and India Discuss Bilateral Relations
PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US will give further impetus and direction to bilateral relationship: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.