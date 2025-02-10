Left Menu

India Leads AI Policy Revolution at Paris Summit

India is spearheading discussions on AI policy at the AI Action Summit in Paris 2025, co-hosted by AI4India and CPRG. The event, featuring a diverse lineup of experts, aims to address AI's transformative role in developing economies and on the global stage.

Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to shape the future of artificial intelligence policy, India is making headlines at the AI Action Summit Paris 2025. AI4India and the Center for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) are co-hosting a crucial panel, 'Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South.'

The event will unite leading experts, including high-profile Indian officials and international advisors, to explore AI's transformative potential in emerging economies. Key discussions will cover data sovereignty, the impact of AI on global trade, and the evolving workforce in an AI-driven era.

Prominent speakers such as Abhishek Singh from the Indian government and Sean Dougherty from OECD will contribute to the dialogue. By fostering international collaboration and exploring AI's global impact, the event aims to bridge technological disparities and promote AI for universal good.

