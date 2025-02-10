Israeli Government Delays Inquiry on October 7 Hamas Attacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government decided to delay by 90 days the discussion on launching an independent commission of inquiry into the October 7 Hamas attacks. This decision follows a directive from the High Court of Justice, which urged the government in December to conduct a hearing within 90 days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government ministers argue that a state inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Hamas attacks should wait until the conclusion of the ongoing conflict. However, critics accuse Netanyahu of stalling the process and attempting to dilute the commission's authority. Growing public pressure calls for the establishment of an independent commission with extensive powers to summon witnesses and gather evidence. Such a body, typically headed by a senior Supreme Court justice, could also issue personal recommendations regarding individuals, although the government is not obligated to act on them.

The most recent state commission of inquiry examined the Mount Meron disaster, holding Netanyahu accountable in its April report. The military has initiated its own inquiry, led by Defense Minister Israel Katz, focusing on operational issues without delving into political decisions. In related developments, the Chief of Staff of Israel Defense Forces, Lt.-Gen. Herzi, along with another general overseeing southern Israel, announced their resignations in January. The IDF Chief of Staff role typically spans three years, with an option for a one-year extension. The last pre-term resignation occurred in 2007 with Lt.-Gen. Dan Halutz. Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir is slated to succeed Halevi as Chief of Staff on March 6.

Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7 resulted in at least 1,200 fatalities and 252 hostages taken, including Israelis and foreigners. Out of the 76 remaining hostages, over 30 are presumed dead. (ANI/TPS)

