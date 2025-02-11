Strengthening Democracy: The Unwavering India-US Partnership

India and the United States are solidifying their strategic and economic partnership, anchored by shared democratic values and mutual objectives of global stability and technological progression. David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, emphasized the critical nature of this alliance as global dynamics evolve.

Smith identified expanding collaboration across key sectors, noting significant respect between the two nations. He highlighted economic ties as a central component, with initiatives such as the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) advancing collaborations in semiconductors, AI, and defence, positioning India as a vital player in technological advancement.

Geopolitical considerations also play a significant role, with both nations advocating a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Shared defence agreements and joint military exercises underscore deeper security cooperation, complemented by strong cultural ties through the Indian-American community, enhancing bilateral understanding.

Smith observed Sinclair's involvement in India as a reflection of potential bilateral opportunities. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with President Trump focusing on trade and defence, Smith emphasized the media's influence in shaping public perception, calling for accurate reporting to strengthen the India-US partnership's strategic and economic significance.

Beyond reporting, Sinclair has invested significantly in India's media sector, partnering with leading organizations and providing American audiences with insights into India's role in global affairs. Smith highlighted the media's responsibility in promoting informed discourse to sustain strong bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)