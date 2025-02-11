Zuckerberg Speaks Out: Tech Giants Versus Global Legal Challenges

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has opened up about a legal ordeal in Pakistan, where he faced a lawsuit due to content considered blasphemous on Facebook. This situation underscores the difficulties tech companies face in navigating diverse global legal frameworks.

In a revealing conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg recounted how an incident involving a depiction of Prophet Mohammed sparked a significant legal threat, including a possible death sentence. Although Zuckerberg expressed little concern about traveling to Pakistan, he acknowledged the unsettling nature of such legal actions amidst global travels.

Zuckerberg highlighted the mounting pressure from governments worldwide that demand tighter content controls, contrasting with American values of free expression. He emphasized the need for the US government to support American tech firms facing international legal challenges. Reflecting this shift, Meta announced a move from traditional fact-checking to a community-based content evaluation model.

(With inputs from agencies.)