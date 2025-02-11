Left Menu

Yemen Revives Aviation Sector with New Flights and Strategic Support

Yemen's Minister of Transport, Abdul Salam Saleh Humaid, announced the revival of Yemen's aviation sector. International airlines are resuming flights to Aden, and plans to expand Yemen's aviation fleet have been made. UAE's support has been pivotal in rehabilitating airports and enhancing operational capabilities.


Yemen's Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Saleh Humaid announces the resumption of international flights to Aden (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 11 (ANI/WAM): Yemen's aviation sector is on a path to recovery, according to Abdul Salam Saleh Humaid, the nation's Minister of Transport. Speaking at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025, Humaid revealed that international airlines like African Express Airways, Air Djibouti, and Royal Jordanian have commenced flights to Aden, marking a significant step forward.

Significant backing from the United Arab Emirates is credited with revitalizing Yemen's civil aviation, particularly through airport rehabilitation in liberated areas. The Yemeni government, currently operating three aircraft, plans to expand its fleet by adding a fourth aircraft by April and more by 2025.

Efforts are underway to reopen domestic airports, with strategic projects launched to bolster aviation maintenance and overcome future challenges. Currently, six airports are operational, including Aden and Seiyun, while Mocha Airport is poised to open soon, boosting Yemen's goal to enhance its national airline and airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

