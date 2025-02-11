PM Modi Advocates for Localized, Transparent AI Solutions at Paris Summit

In a keynote address at the AI Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the dual-edged nature of artificial intelligence, spotlighting potential threats like deepfakes and misinformation, while urging global leaders to focus on democratizing this technology. He highlighted the necessity of re-skilling citizens to meet future challenges.

PM Modi advocated for creating open-source systems designed to foster trust and eliminate biases in AI applications. He called attention to cyber security issues, emphasizing that technology should be integrated within local ecosystems to maximize its effectiveness and benefits for all.

In light of AI's potential to disrupt job markets, Modi reassured attendees that while technology changes the nature of work, it does not eliminate it. He stressed the importance of investing in education and skill development to prepare for an AI-driven future. Highlighting India's success in digital infrastructure, he pointed out the country's leadership in AI adoption and data privacy.

