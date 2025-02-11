India Leads AI Innovation: PM Modi Unveils New Model at Paris Summit

In a key address at the AI Action Summit held at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans for India to develop its Large Language Model. This initiative, aimed at supporting Indian startups through an innovative public-private partnership, promises to provide essential resources at a manageable cost.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of responsibility in the AI era, asserting that humans, not machines, hold the key to future progress. Stressing India's readiness to share its AI expertise, he highlighted efforts to build accessible digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people.

Discussing the power of data, Modi remarked on India's strides in AI adoption and the foundation of its National AI mission. With AI applications aiming for public benefit, India remains at the forefront of addressing data privacy through technological and legal solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)