India Leads AI Innovation: PM Modi Unveils New Model at Paris Summit

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, PM Modi announced India's development of a Large Language Model through a public-private partnership, offering affordable resources to startups. Emphasizing responsibility and digital infrastructure, he highlighted India's AI leadership and commitment to ethical AI usage and privacy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a key address at the AI Action Summit held at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans for India to develop its Large Language Model. This initiative, aimed at supporting Indian startups through an innovative public-private partnership, promises to provide essential resources at a manageable cost.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of responsibility in the AI era, asserting that humans, not machines, hold the key to future progress. Stressing India's readiness to share its AI expertise, he highlighted efforts to build accessible digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people.

Discussing the power of data, Modi remarked on India's strides in AI adoption and the foundation of its National AI mission. With AI applications aiming for public benefit, India remains at the forefront of addressing data privacy through technological and legal solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

