Tragic Mountain Lion Attack in Colorado

A woman hiking alone in Colorado's Rocky Mountains was tragically killed in a suspected mountain lion attack, marking what could be the first fatal encounter with the big cats in the state in over 25 years. Authorities report that the woman was discovered unresponsive by fellow hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail, situated northeast of Estes Park.

The attack, a rare event for the region, highlights the potential dangers of solo hiking in secluded areas known for large predator populations. The location of the incident, approximately 50 miles northwest of Denver, adds to the rarity of such occurrences this close to populated areas.

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and are working to ensure public safety while advising hikers to exercise caution and take necessary precautions in wildlife-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)