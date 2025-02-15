UAE's Generous Aid Convoys Alleviate Hardships in Gaza

In a remarkable display of humanitarian dedication, the United Arab Emirates has sent ten convoys carrying vital aid into the Gaza Strip. This endeavor, fueled by the benevolent efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is part of a broader initiative to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys, which have entered via the Egyptian Rafah crossing, consist of 175 trucks delivering over 2,400 tonnes of crucial supplies. These include food, medical provisions, children's nutritional supplements, and other essential goods, all aimed at alleviating the dire conditions faced by the residents of Gaza.

This latest round of aid forms a part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a sustained effort by the UAE to meet the urgent needs of Gaza's most vulnerable populations, ensuring access to basic necessities and striving to reduce their suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)