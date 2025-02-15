Left Menu

UAE's Generous Aid Convoys Alleviate Hardships in Gaza

The UAE has dispatched 10 humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza, comprising 175 trucks filled with essential supplies like food and medicine. This is part of the UAE's ongoing initiative to support Palestinians, spearheaded by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, underscoring their commitment to easing the residents' hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:42 IST
UAE's Generous Aid Convoys Alleviate Hardships in Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • GAZA

In a remarkable display of humanitarian dedication, the United Arab Emirates has sent ten convoys carrying vital aid into the Gaza Strip. This endeavor, fueled by the benevolent efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is part of a broader initiative to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys, which have entered via the Egyptian Rafah crossing, consist of 175 trucks delivering over 2,400 tonnes of crucial supplies. These include food, medical provisions, children's nutritional supplements, and other essential goods, all aimed at alleviating the dire conditions faced by the residents of Gaza.

This latest round of aid forms a part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a sustained effort by the UAE to meet the urgent needs of Gaza's most vulnerable populations, ensuring access to basic necessities and striving to reduce their suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025