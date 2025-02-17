India Welcomes Deported Nationals, Vows to Tackle Human Trafficking

The latest batch of Indian nationals deported from the United States has arrived in Amritsar, Punjab, marking the third such incident. Visuals showed the deportees being transported via bus to their respective states.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed that 112 individuals were aboard the flight. Despite the circumstances, officials have ensured proper provisions such as food and diapers for the deportees. Arrangements have also been made for their journey back to their homes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reassured the public that the deportees would be well-treated, emphasizing that they would not go hungry. The government booked flights to facilitate their travel home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to combating human trafficking collaboratively with the U.S. to dismantle harmful networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)