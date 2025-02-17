Left Menu

Nita Ambani's Vision: A Green Olympics & Global Cultural Confluence

Nita Ambani, at Harvard, shared India's bid for a sustainable Olympics and the empowerment of artisans through Swadesh. She highlighted initiatives like refurbishing existing venues for the Olympics and expanding cultural exchange via the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Swadesh stores in New York and London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:39 IST
Nita Ambani's Vision: A Green Olympics & Global Cultural Confluence
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, addressed the Harvard India Conference, unveiling plans for India's ambitious bid for the Olympic Games. She emphasized the country's intent to make the event the most sustainable Olympics by reusing existing infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to green initiatives.

Ambani also spotlighted 'Swadesh,' an initiative designed to elevate and empower over 10 million Indian artisans. Inspired by her visit to Nathdwara, Rajasthan, she announced the upcoming launch of Swadesh stores in New York and London, highlighting efforts to globalize Indian art and craft and expand their market reach.

Further, Ambani elaborated on the inception of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, inspired by iconic venues like Broadway and the Sydney Opera House. In 18 months, it has attracted two million visitors worldwide. She announced the NMACC weekend at New York's Lincoln Center, complemented by a Swadesh fashion show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

