Ireland Urged to Prioritize Human Rights in Talks with China

In a letter to the Irish government, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers residing in Ireland have appealed for a human-rights-based stance during talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The call, shared by journalist Finbarr Bermingham on X, underscores issues of political repression and surveillance, especially for diaspora communities.

The letter highlights fears of repercussions faced by dissidents, which inhibit open protests and dissent. It stresses the Irish government's duty to protect citizens and residents from transnational repression, a growing EU concern. The diaspora communities urge Ireland to uphold its historical human rights commitment, addressing atrocities like the Uyghur genocide and Hong Kong's suppressed freedoms.

Criticism is also directed at Ireland's China policy, particularly prioritizing trade over human rights. The letter accuses Hong Kong of facilitating EU sanctions violations against Russia and urges Ireland to reaffirm its commitment to justice. As Wang Yi visits, an appeal for moral leadership and human rights prioritization over financial interests is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)