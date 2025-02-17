Left Menu

Israeli Forces Neutralize Hezbollah Tunnel Complex on Mount Dov

The Israeli military's Mountain Brigade, alongside the Yahalom combat engineering unit, has dismantled an underground tunnel complex belonging to Hezbollah on Mount Dov. The tunnels, used by Hezbollah's Radwan unit, were found amid ongoing tensions in southern Lebanon where a ceasefire agreement is in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic operation, the Israeli military's Mountain Brigade successfully dismantled a Hezbollah tunnel complex on Mount Dov, according to an announcement by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. The tunnels, discovered weeks prior, stretched for dozens of meters and comprised combat equipment and living quarters, highlighting the scale of Hezbollah's underground activities.

The operation comes amid the backdrop of a two-month ceasefire initiated on November 27, which has since been extended. Under this agreement, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed presence from areas in southern Lebanon, south of the Litani River. Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to maintain a presence in five strategic locations, with the backing of US authorities, due to dissatisfaction with the deployment of the Lebanese army.

The demarcation of the Israeli-Lebanese border, known as the 'Blue Line', was established in 2000 by UN cartographers to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon—a move later certified by the UN Security Council as complete. This border stretches from Rosh HaNikra on the Mediterranean coast to Mount Dov, where it meets the borders of Lebanon and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

