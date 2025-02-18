Tibetan Testimony: A Call for Global Support

Namkyi, a former Tibetan political prisoner, arrived in Munich, Germany, alongside key figures from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) to shed light on the ongoing struggles of Tibetan people. Accompanying her were Dukthen Kyi, Head of the Tibet Advocacy Section at the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), and Phuntsok Topgyal, EU Advocacy Officer for the Tibet Bureau in Geneva.

Their visit, coinciding with the Munich Security Conference, presented a crucial moment to highlight human rights violations in Tibet as well as call for international backing. Namkyi's testimony was shared with esteemed guests, including Markus Rinderspacher, Vice President of the Bavarian State Parliament, and Wolfgang Grader, Chairman of TID, drawing attention to the desperate conditions endured by Tibetans under Chinese governance.

In her powerful testimony, Namkyi declared, "I am fully aware that by publicly sharing my testimony, my family and relatives in Tibet may face severe consequences. However, despite these risks, I have chosen to speak out because silence would only prolong the suffering of many Tibetan political prisoners. I am here today to seek support from the international community and human rights organisations to stand with the Tibetan people enduring hardship under Chinese oppression."

The presentation, held at Kulturzentrum GOROD in Munich, extended into a dialogue through a Question and Answer session. The event gathered over 80 attendees, including influential figures like Zumretay Arkin, Vice President of the Uyghur World Congress, and representatives from the Christian Chinese community and the International Society for Human Rights.

This assembly underscored the need for stronger international solidarity in supporting Tibet's quest for fundamental freedoms and self-determination, as noted by the CTA.

