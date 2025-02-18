Left Menu

East Turkistan Government in Exile Appeals to Ireland for Support Against China's Xinjiang Policies

The East Turkistan Government in Exile urges Ireland to condemn China's Xinjiang actions and support East Turkistan's quest for self-determination. Their statement highlights the ongoing repression of Uyghurs and calls for Irish intervention and accountability at the International Criminal Court.

Image Credit: ANI
The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has made an urgent appeal to the Irish government, calling for a decisive stand against China's controversial policies in Xinjiang. This plea coincides with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ireland.

In a public statement shared on social media platform X, the ETGE drew parallels between Ireland's historical struggle for independence from colonial rule and the current plight of East Turkistan under what they describe as Chinese colonial occupation. The statement accuses the Chinese government of systematic colonization, genocide, and harsh repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples within East Turkistan and abroad.

The ETGE's request includes urging Ireland to recognize East Turkistan as an occupied territory, condemn China's actions, and support the region's right to self-determination. They also appeal to Ireland to back their quest for justice at the International Criminal Court, emphasizing that silence only empowers oppressors. This message echoes the sentiments of the Uyghur and Hong Kong communities in Ireland, who have also urged for a human-rights-centered approach in Irish-Chinese diplomatic discussions.

