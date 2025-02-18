Healthcare Crisis Sparks Protest in Gilgit-Baltistan Village

Outrage has gripped the village of Ghulmet in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar district, as protests broke out after a patient's tragic death allegedly due to the absence of medical personnel at a local hospital. This prompted the deceased's family and local residents to block the Karakoram Highway, calling for urgent reforms in healthcare services.

Pamir Times uploaded a video on Facebook documenting the protest, featuring a spokesperson illustrating the grim scenario. 'A young individual suffered a heart-related ailment, but no doctor was present,' he stated, confirming the hospital's temporary closure until grievances are addressed. In the meantime, the protest has shuttered the Karakoram Highway, with locals insisting on actions from officials against corruption and inadequacy.

This demonstration underscores a pressing need for advances in the region's healthcare infrastructure, which continuously fall short of delivering essential services. Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan suffers not only in medical sectors but also faces severe deficiencies across education, water, and power sectors. The lack of fundamental services further deteriorates living conditions for many residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)