Discover Russia: Cultural Extravaganza Unfolds in Abu Dhabi

The 'Made in Russia' Festival in Abu Dhabi, from February 21-25, offers a vibrant showcase of Russia's culture and industry. With free entry, attendees can enjoy live performances, unique art displays, and authentic Russian products, while fostering Russia-UAE business ties through a strategic networking platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:28 IST
Abu Dhabi to host 'Made in Russia' Festival February 21 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi is set to host the 'Made in Russia' Festival & Fair from February 21 to February 25, promising a deep dive into Russia's rich culture and innovation at Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island. Organized with the Russian Export Centre, this festival extends a warm invitation to both residents and visitors.

Attendees will be treated to a diverse lineup, including live performances, exclusive shopping, and an array of Russian beauty brands showcasing eco-friendly and natural skincare products. Moreover, they can witness the celebrated Mezen painting, an ancient art form from Russia's north, known for its bold patterns in black and red.

The festival, free to enter, will also screen popular Russian animated films for families and children. As night falls, the venue morphs into a nightlife haven with music by DJ KIDY. Beyond its cultural appeal, the festival acts as a business hub, fostering new Russian-UAE commercial partnerships, supported by a robust B2B networking program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

