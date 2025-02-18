A Historic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Qatar Ties

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized the significance of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani's state visit, heralding it as a new chapter in the enduring and multifaceted relations between India and Qatar. Welcoming the Amir at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she hosted a grand banquet in his honor.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, President Murmu mentioned the centuries-old commercial and cultural linkages facilitated by traditional sailing vessels. She expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Indian community in Qatar and announced the signing of Strategic Partnership agreements to enhance bilateral relations further.

The President pointed out the substantial bilateral trade of nearly 14 billion USD and the growing interest of Qatari investors in India's booming economy. She underscored shared goals in innovation and sustainability, inviting collaboration in technology, energy, and education. With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi present, the visit seeks to fortify ties and explore new avenues for cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)