Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Strategic South Waziristan Operation
In a major intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, Pakistani security forces have killed 30 terrorists. The operation, conducted in the Sararogha area, was part of ongoing efforts against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. President Zardari and PM Sharif praised the forces for their commitment to eradicating terrorism.
In a significant security operation, Pakistani forces successfully eliminated 30 terrorists in South Waziristan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The intelligence-based operation occurred in the Sararogha region, targeting individuals linked to terrorist activities.
The military forces engaged and neutralized the suspects at the identified location as part of broader efforts to maintain national security. The ISPR emphasized ongoing sanitization efforts to ensure the comprehensive clearance of hostile elements.
Pakistan's leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, lauded the operation, underscoring their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country. Recent reports indicated an increase in attacks concentrated in KP and Balochistan, raising concerns about national security levels returning to those seen in earlier years.
