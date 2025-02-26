Left Menu

EU Chief's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's upcoming visit to India, accompanied by EU Commissioners, will focus on deepening bilateral ties amid global issues like the Ukraine war and energy concerns. This visit marks her third trip, emphasizing the EU and India's strengthened strategic partnership since 2004.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with the EU College of Commissioners, is set to visit India for two days. This visit, marking her third trip to the country, aims to bolster the strategic partnership established in 2004.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold delegation-level talks with the EU delegation. Discussions will cover a range of crucial topics including the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, a potential Free Trade Agreement, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

President von der Leyen's visit underscores the EU's commitment to strengthening relations with India and addressing global challenges such as energy security and sanctions on Russia. The strategic meeting also highlights the importance of India's role in ensuring a lasting peace in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

