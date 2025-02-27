Left Menu

UAE Solidifies Position as Global Media Hub

The UAE is advancing its media sector as a global hub, with strategic initiatives to foster innovation, attract investment, and adapt to digital transformations. New policies and programs, including the 'Media Professionals' initiative, are enhancing regulatory frameworks and developing talent, leading to significant growth and global partnerships in the media industry.

Updated: 27-02-2025 23:42 IST
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (Photo/ANI/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], February 27 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, who chairs the National Media Office and the Emirates Media Council, stated that the UAE is enhancing its status as a global media center. This progress is driven by an evolving media environment fostering innovation and adapting to digital shifts, creating new investment avenues.

During the first meeting of the Emirates Media Council's Board of Directors for 2025, the council assessed progress in media legislation. The discussion focused on stimulating investment in sectors like publishing and audio-visual production. In 2024, over 9,000 media licenses and 600 social media licenses were issued, showcasing effective strategies boosting media sector growth.

The council prevented the entry of over 9,000 media items violating content standards, ensuring balanced content aligned with national principles. They've permitted the entry of approximately one million books and granted numerous film and game approvals, thus reinforcing the UAE's media industry status regionally and globally.

The council reviewed the 'Media Professionals' program, aimed at empowering Emirati talent in media. This initiative attracted global media companies and created job opportunities, exceeding targets within six months. The program fosters digital skills, enabling Emirati professionals to innovate in the media landscape, further securing the UAE's standing as a hub for media talent.

Attendees included key figures like Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi and Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, reflecting the program's high-level support and strategic importance in elevating the UAE's presence in the global media sector. (ANI/WAM)

