The Qazaq Kuresi World Championship recently unfolded in New Delhi, drawing around 200 athletes from over 20 countries. This event celebrated a traditional wrestling form deeply rooted in Kazakhstan's cultural heritage. Wrestlers, attired in uniforms with distinct blue or red stripes, engaged in fierce competitions across 16 weight categories over three days.

The Kazakhstan national team was represented by skilled athletes such as Bekzhan Tolepov and Zarina Saripova. Meanwhile, attendees were introduced to the 'Kazakhstan Born Bold' media campaign. This initiative aims to portray Kazakhstan as a nation brimming with potential, promoting its vibrant individuals ready to achieve global prominence.

The campaign emphasizes Kazakhstan's unique qualities and investment opportunities in sectors like logistics, education, and tourism. This initiative is part of Kazakhstan's strategic vision leading up to the Astana International Forum 2025, which seeks to highlight the country's bold approach on a global stage.

