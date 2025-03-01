Left Menu

India-EU Strengthen AI, Semiconductor Ties in Digital Expansion Pact

India and the European Union have pledged to enhance cooperation on Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor supply chains. Through various joint initiatives, both entities aim to promote innovation, foster a secure digital ecosystem, and strengthen economic ties, leveraging their shared democratic values in a digital transformation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:46 IST
India-EU Strengthen AI, Semiconductor Ties in Digital Expansion Pact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union have reaffirmed their dedication to developing safe, secure, and sustainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and promoting this framework globally. The European AI Office and India AI Mission have agreed to intensify their collaborative efforts, driving innovation and fostering an exchange of critical information.

The partnership, highlighted during the Second India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, is set to advance the development of large language models. According to a joint statement, both sides are committed to fostering human-centric, ethical AI for global benefit, including through joint projects aimed at crafting tools and frameworks for responsible AI use.

The meeting, jointly chaired by high-ranking officials from both parties, underscored the significance of digital collaboration. It included a discussion on strengthening semiconductor supply chains and enhancing cooperation on research and development, chip design, and sustainable semiconductor technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025