India-EU Strengthen AI, Semiconductor Ties in Digital Expansion Pact

India and the European Union have reaffirmed their dedication to developing safe, secure, and sustainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and promoting this framework globally. The European AI Office and India AI Mission have agreed to intensify their collaborative efforts, driving innovation and fostering an exchange of critical information.

The partnership, highlighted during the Second India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, is set to advance the development of large language models. According to a joint statement, both sides are committed to fostering human-centric, ethical AI for global benefit, including through joint projects aimed at crafting tools and frameworks for responsible AI use.

The meeting, jointly chaired by high-ranking officials from both parties, underscored the significance of digital collaboration. It included a discussion on strengthening semiconductor supply chains and enhancing cooperation on research and development, chip design, and sustainable semiconductor technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)