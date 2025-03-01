WHO Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Birth Defects Prevention on World Birth Defects Day

Saima Wazed, the Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, spotlighted the significant impact of birth defects on individuals' quality of life, stressing that many are preventable through health interventions and addressing environmental factors. Marked annually on March 3, World Birth Defects Day aims to elevate awareness on prevention and improve care for those with congenital conditions.

Wazied conveyed WHO's objective of amplifying awareness programs and enhancing service quality for individuals with congenital anomalies. This year, the WHO emphasizes the urgent need for countries to bolster health systems to address the unique health, development, and psychosocial needs of those affected, coupled with proactive measures for prevention and management.

The WHO official highlighted that birth defects, largely influenced by genetics and preventable through health interventions like rubella vaccinations, have become the third leading cause of death among children under five in the region. Around 300 deaths daily signal a significant health crisis, and an integrated approach has been supported by WHO since 2014.

Efforts include increased pre-conception folic acid supplementation, enhanced rubella vaccination coverage, and the introduction of food fortification programs. However, access to advanced treatments and support for affected children and families remains limited. WHO advocates for consistent investments to improve the prevention and management infrastructure.

Identified priorities for the South-East Asia region stress the need for policy-level commitment to birth defects, capacity building for early detection, and regional collaborations for comprehensive service and support systems. Furthermore, the focus on preventive interventions and effective surveillance systems is vital to reduce the burden of birth defects.

