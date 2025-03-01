Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Concrete Security Guarantees Amid Tense Talks with US

Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk emphasizes the necessity for substantial security assurances before committing to any ceasefire agreement with Russia, highlighting past failures like the Budapest Memorandum. Recent discussions with US President Trump have intensified, with Ukraine urging clearer commitments from international partners for future security stability.

Updated: 01-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:51 IST
Visuals from Ukraine amid ongoing war (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

In a stark reminder of past diplomatic missteps, Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk underscored the critical need for robust security guarantees before entering a ceasefire agreement with Russia. The MP, speaking with ANI, dismissed the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as ineffective, underscoring Ukraine's cautious approach to current negotiations.

Under the scrutinized memorandum, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances from the US, UK, and Russia, all of which Halaichuk described as ineffectual. Highlighting President Zelenskyy's recent contentious interaction with US President Donald Trump, Halaichuk stressed the necessity of unequivocal security commitments.

Despite President Trump's proposals, Halaichuk advocated for enhancing Ukraine's security independence with European aid. He pointed to evolving defense collaborations with EU nations, emphasizing the urgent need for a new security architecture. European states have conveyed readiness to boost arms production and establish ground forces, fostering optimism for Ukraine's future security framework.

