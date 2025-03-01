Left Menu

Historic Turn: PKK Declares Ceasefire Following Ocalan's Peace Call

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announces a ceasefire after leader Abdullah Ocalan urged disarmament and dissolution. This potential end to a decades-long conflict with Turkey could reshape Middle Eastern dynamics. Ocalan's appeal aims to mend Turkish-Kurdish relations, signaling a major geopolitical shift.

Picture of Abdullah Ocalan, Diyarbakir, Turkey (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced an immediate ceasefire on Saturday, following its imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan's urgent call for fighters to relinquish arms and dissolve the group.

If Turkey accepts this declaration, it may bring closure to a decades-long conflict that has claimed an estimated 40,000 lives, impacting several neighboring countries. The PKK Executive Committee confirmed compliance with Ocalan's call, viewing it as a manifesto illuminating paths for freedom and democracy.

The committee emphasized the need for democratic politics and legal frameworks for a successful political process. Ocalan's appeal marks a pivotal moment in the longstanding conflict with Turkey, where discussions on autonomy have taken precedence over calls for an independent Kurdish state.

Ocalan's statement noted historical fractures between Turks and Kurds and stressed reconstructing the fragile relationship. A recent gesture by far-right Turkish lawmaker Devlet Bahceli, inviting Ocalan to parliament, has rekindled hopes for reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

